Ex-Philippine leader Duterte fit for ICC pre-trial hearings on Feb 23

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The ICC has rejected a plea from former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte for early release.

THE HAGUE – Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte will face a hearing at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in February, judges ruled on Jan 26, rejecting arguments the 80-year-old is unfit to take part.

Duterte will face a so-called confirmation of charges hearing starting Feb 23, where judges decide whether the prosecution’s allegations are strong enough to proceed to trial.

“Having regard to the relevant legal principles, the medical assessment of the independent experts… and all of the relevant circumstances of the case, the Chamber was satisfied that Mr Duterte is able effectively to exercise his procedural rights,” the court said.

Duterte is “therefore fit to take part in the pre-trial proceedings”, the ICC added.

ICC prosecutors have charged Duterte with three counts of crimes against humanity , alleging his involvement in at least 76 murders as part of his “war on drugs”.

The first count concerns his alleged involvement as a co-perpetrator in 19 murders carried out between 2013 and 2016 while Duterte was mayor of Davao City.

The second count relates to 14 murders of so-called high-value targets in 2016 and 2017 when Duterte was president.

And the third charge is about 43 murders committed during “clearance” operations of lower-level alleged drug users or pushers.

These took place across the Philippines between 2016 and 2018, the prosecution alleged.

In October, the court rejected a defence plea for early release, arguing he posed a flight risk and could be in a position to influence witnesses if freed.

Duterte was arrested in Manila on March 11, flown to the Netherlands that same night and has been held at the ICC’s detention unit at Scheveningen Prison since.

He followed his initial hearing by video link, appearing dazed and frail and barely speaking. AFP