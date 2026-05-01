Former Malaysian spy Blossom Wong, who sported cheongsams on missions, dies at 87

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Ms Wong Kooi Fong was part of the protection detail for Robert F. Kennedy during his visit to Malaysia on Jan 21, 1964.

PETALING JAYA – Former Special Branch officer Wong Kooi Fong, also known as Blossom Wong or “the spy in a cheongsam”, has died at 87.

Her daughter, Dr Christina Blossom Welch, confirmed her death on May 1.

“She died at about 9am at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. Her body has since been brought home for funeral arrangements,” she said.

It is understood that Ms Wong was admitted to Kuala Lumpur Hospital after a stroke.

Her daughter said the wake for her mother would be held on May 3 and 4 at Nirvana 2, Kuala Lumpur, followed by burial on May 5.

A Kuala Lumpur native, Ms Wong retired from the police force in 1993 after more than 36 years of service.

Her career as a female police officer previously drew media attention and she was known for her bravery in handling several high-risk operations, including undercover assignments.

As a Special Branch officer, she worked undercover during the communist insurgency era and later served in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), where she was involved in anti-vice operations in Kuala Lumpur.

She subsequently served in the CID’s “Black Cats” unit, tasked with dismantling prostitution and vice syndicates operating in the capital. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK