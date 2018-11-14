Former Malaysian PM's wife Rosmah may face arrest on Wednesday before being charged on Thursday: Report

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, and her former aide Rizal Mansor may be detained overnight on Wednesday (Nov 14) before being charged on Thursday (Nov 15).

The two were requested to be present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on Wednesday morning to have their statements recorded.

A MACC source told Bernama news agency that both Rosmah and Rizal Mansor have been ordered to be at the MACC's office at 9.30am on Wednesday.

A source speaking to The Star did not deny the possibility that they might be arrested on Wednesday after questioning by anti-graft investigators.

Rosmah and Rizal are said to be facing six charges involving RM6.5 million (S$2.1 million) related to the RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for rural schools in Sarawak.

On Oct 4, she was charged with 17 counts of money laundering involving over RM7 million. She was placed under arrest by the MACC when she gave her statement a day earlier.

Rosmah's lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent confirmed that she would be charged on Thursday and that she had been told to be in court at 8.30am on Thursday.

The charges that will be brought against Rosmah and Rizal, however, are still unknown.

The solar hybrid project courted controversy when Sarawak Report alleged in June 2018 that the contract was awarded to Bintulu-based company Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd on the "direct" order of former prime minister Najib.

Jepak Holdings - a transportation services company - was appointed at the end of 2016 for the supply of diesel, repair of generators and to provide solar hybrid systems for the 369 schools.

Rizal was arrested by the MACC in July following allegations that he solicited money from Jepak Holdings over the project.

In June, the graft busters also arrested a company director, managing director and a lawyer over the controversial project.

The MACC began investigating the billion-ringgit project in April, a month before Malaysia's general election.

Former Federal Territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is also said to be facing several charges relating to a land deal involving the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL). He has been questioned by the MACC 12 times.

Tengku Adnan has said that he had nothing to do with the approval of land deals between DBKL and private developers.

He claimed he had handed land matters back to the Prime Minister's Department when he took over as Federal Territories minister.

A special task force was set up to probe 97 transactions worth RM5.63 billion, involving 273.27ha of DBKL land.

Fourteen deals have been terminated while 15 others were renegotiated.