Former Malaysian PM Najib files bid to serve prison sentence under house arrest

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, who is serving a six-year prison sentence, has filed a judicial review application to serve the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

He claimed that there was an addendum order by the previous Malaysian King in the royal pardon granted to him on Jan 29, which allowed him to serve his sentence under house arrest.

The application was filed through law firm Shafee & Co on April 1.

Najib, 70, named the Home Minister, the commissioner-general of prisons, the Attorney-General, the Federal Territories Pardons Board, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), the director-general of legal affairs in the Prime Minister’s Department and the government as the first to seventh respondents.

He has been serving jail time in Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, for misappropriation of funds in the RM42 million (S$12 million) SRC International case.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board had halved his 12-year jail sentence over the SRC International corruption case to six years and reduced the RM210 million fine to RM50 million.

Following the reduction of his sentence, he will be freed from prison on Aug 23, 2028.

He also faces multiple other charges for power abuse and money laundering involving funds from Malaysia’s state fund, 1Malaysia Development Berhad. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK