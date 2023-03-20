Former Malaysian PM Najib calls Mahathir as a dictator

PETALING JAYA – Jailed former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has hit out against his predecessor, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, calling the latter a dictator who has no right labelling others as such.

In a post on his Facebook on Sunday, Najib said the former premier should not be calling others a dictator when Dr Mahathir was oppressive during his two tenures as prime minister.

The 97-year-old Dr Mahathir served as premier twice – from 1981 to 2003, and from 2018 to 2020 – and resigned both times. He lost his parliamentary seat of Langkawi in the 2022 general election.

“Who was the one who enforced the Internal Security Act (ISA) and changed the country’s Attorney-General, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief and Chief Justice for his own benefit?” Najib asked.

Najib also pointed out a number of alleged injustices which he claimed he faced under Dr Mahathir’s administration, claiming a person could only be called a “dictator” when he has oppressed people.

“(It was Dr Mahathir) who prohibited my family from leaving the country before any charges were concluded. (It was he) who froze our family’s bank accounts,” he said.

Najib was responding to Dr Mahathir’s remarks on Sunday, where he accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of being a dictator after a pro-Malay gathering was called off.