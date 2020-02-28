Former Malaysian PM Najib and wife Rosmah to appear on Netflix documentary about corruption

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor are set to appear on an episode of the Netflix documentary series, Dirty Money.

Najib and Rosmah can be seen on the trailer of the second season of the show.

"Dirty Money provides an up-close and personal view into untold stories of scandal, financial malfeasance and corruption in the world of business," reads a description of the new season provided by Netflix.

"This season offers a look inside Jared Kushner's real estate empire, the Wells Fargo banking scandal and Malaysia's 1MDB corruption case."

Najib, 66, is currently undergoing trial for charges of corruption and money laundering involving money from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state investment fund.

US authorities have alleged that an estimated US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) was misappropriated from 1MDB by its officials from 2009 to 2015.

The controversy over the 1MDB scandal contributed to the downfall of Najib and his Barisan Nasional coalition in the country's general election in 2018.

The 68-year-old former first lady is also undergoing court proceedings, facing graft charges over her involvement in a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.