Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin to lead Perikatan Nasional’s shadow Cabinet

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s opposition bloc Perikatan Nasional (PN) has unveiled its shadow Cabinet and its chairman Muhyiddin Yassin will be leading the line-up as chief of its MPs.

In the shadow Cabinet, known as the Perikatan MPs portfolio committee, Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang will be Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s deputy.

PN secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin remains as the opposition leader in Parliament.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan is the shadow home minister, while Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s vice-president Radzi Md Jidin is the shadow finance and economic minister.

Other notable appointments are former foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah as the shadow education and higher education minister, and Arau MP Shahidan Kassim as the shadow rural and regional development minister.

Mr Muhyididn said PN aspires to be an effective and responsible opposition.

“Various briefing sessions regarding our duties and responsibilities have been held, where we gave explanations on the current situation,” he said.

Mr Muhyiddin said the shadow Cabinet would have a research team consisting of experts to assist shadow ministers in improving their skills and also knowledge in their respective portfolios.

“They have a duty and responsibility to assist the country in solving issues,” he added.

He also said PN’s secretariat would make policy statements from time to time on various issues such as the economy, education, environment, defence and security.

“We will table it (policy statements) so that the people know what we present ourselves to be. We are ready to take on bigger responsibilities if the people give us a mandate to lead the country again,” Mr Muhyiddin said.

PN’s MPs portfolio committee includes Pasir Mas MP Tuan Ahmad Fadhli Shaari as the shadow youth and sports minister, and Ms Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as the shadow minister of law and institutional reforms.

The bloc currently has 74 MPs – 31 from Bersatu and 43 from PAS. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK