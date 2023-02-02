Former Malaysian PM Muhyiddin’s party to ask graft buster to unfreeze bank accounts

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia will be asking the country’s anti-graft agency to unfreeze its bank accounts.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) froze the party’s accounts a fortnight ago as the graft buster looked into an alleged misappropriation during the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chief’s 18-month tenure.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said the MACC was aware of the funds in Bersatu’s accounts, and he is confident that the party has proper financial records.

“It (the funds) is from legitimate sources. Therefore, we will send a letter today to the MACC to request for MACC to unfreeze Bersatu’s accounts,” he told the Malaysian media.

Mr Muhyiddin said that the suspension of the party’s accounts have affected its operations.

“If they want to freeze our accounts for three months, it will be hard. My officers will have no salaries, offices cannot be maintained and rents cannot be paid. It will affect party administration and also our role as an important party in the country,” he said.

Mr Muhyiddin said the party has fully cooperated with the MACC and hoped the agency will lift its suspension on Bersatu’s accounts if no wrongdoings are found.

“Bersatu needs the funds to campaign during state elections, which will be held soon,” he said.

He expressed hope that the frozen accounts is not a ploy by the current overnment to disrupt Perikatan’s election machinery in the looming state polls.

“If this step is taken, it will affect our efforts in election activities as well as assistance to our friends in Perikatan,” said Mr Muhyiddin.

Last December, MACC said it would look into an alleged misappropriation of RM600 billion (S$184.7 billion) of funds by the former administration led by Mr Muhyiddin’s PN coalition.

It said the focus remains on the RM92.5 billion spent as stimulus during the pandemic, as these initiatives were fast-tracked because of pressing needs during nationwide lockdowns.

Graft busters raided eight government agencies and nine companies last December after investigations found they had received what a source told The Straits Times was a “huge allocation” from the stimulus packages approved by the government in 2020 and 2021.

On Jan 7, a close associate of Mr Muhyiddin was nabbed over his alleged role in brokering government projects in exchange for bribes.