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Mukhriz Mahathir (second from left) and his wife Norzieta Zakaria (far left) holding their grandchild Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah. With them are the baby’s paternal grandparents, Daud Cheah (far right) and Rozini Mohd Amin.

PETALING JAYA – Ally Muhkriz, the granddaughter of Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, gave birth to a baby boy on Aug 16.

Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah, who weighs 2.9kg, was born at 8.48am, reported local media outlet Sinar Harian.

Ally – whose full name is Meera Alyanna Mukhriz, and who is the daughter of Pejuang president and Mahathir’s son Mukhriz Mahathir – also shared the news on social media on Aug 17.

The baby is Tun Dr Mahathir’s fourth great-grandchild.

Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, have three other great-grandchildren through their daughter, Melinda Mahathir.

Ally married Ezran Daud Cheah on Feb 20, 2020.

She announced her pregnancy in February after a long journey of fertility treatment, including in-vitro fertilisation procedures.

The baby’s birth was celebrated with well wishes from family, friends and social media followers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK