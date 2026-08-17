Former Malaysian PM Mahathir welcomes fourth great-grandchild
- Ally Muhkriz, granddaughter of former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, gave birth to a baby boy named Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah on August 16.
- The baby is Mahathir's fourth great-grandchild, born after Ally's long fertility treatment including in-vitro fertilisation.
- The birth was warmly celebrated by family, friends, and social media followers, with Ally sharing the news publicly on August 17.
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PETALING JAYA – Ally Muhkriz, the granddaughter of Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, gave birth to a baby boy on Aug 16.
Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah, who weighs 2.9kg, was born at 8.48am, reported local media outlet Sinar Harian.
Ally – whose full name is Meera Alyanna Mukhriz, and who is the daughter of Pejuang president and Mahathir’s son Mukhriz Mahathir – also shared the news on social media on Aug 17.
The baby is Tun Dr Mahathir’s fourth great-grandchild.
Dr Mahathir and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, have three other great-grandchildren through their daughter, Melinda Mahathir.
Ally married Ezran Daud Cheah on Feb 20, 2020.
She announced her pregnancy in February after a long journey of fertility treatment, including in-vitro fertilisation procedures.
The baby’s birth was celebrated with well wishes from family, friends and social media followers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK