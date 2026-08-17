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Former Malaysian PM Mahathir welcomes first great-grandchild

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Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah, who weighs 2.9kg, was born at 8.48am on Aug 16.

Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah, who weighs 2.9kg, was born at 8.48am on Aug 16.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM TPNNORZIETAOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

  • Ally Muhkriz, granddaughter of former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, gave birth to his first great-grandchild on Aug 16.
  • The baby boy, Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah, weighed 2.9kg and was born at 8.48am.
  • Ally shared the news after a long fertility journey, including IVF, and received well-wishes from family and followers.

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PETALING JAYA - Ally Muhkriz, the granddaughter of Malaysia’s former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, gave birth to a baby boy on Aug 16.

Eden Zakaria Ezran Cheah, who weighs 2.9kg, was born at 8.48am, reported local media outlet Sinar Harian.

Ally – whose full name is Meera Alyanna Mukhriz, and who is the daughter of Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir – also shared the news on social media on Aug 17.

The baby is Mahathir Mohamad’s first great-grandchild.

Ally married Ezran Daud Cheah on Feb 20, 2020.

She announced her pregnancy in February after a long journey of fertility treatment, including in vitro fertilisation procedures

The baby’s birth was celebrated with well-wishes from family, friends and social media followers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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