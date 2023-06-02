Former Malaysian PM Mahathir questioned by police over Malay Proclamation campaign, says lawyer

PETALING JAYA - Malaysia’s federal police questioned former premier Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Friday afternoon over activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy over the Malay Proclamation campaign, says his lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali.

According to Mr Rafique, Dr Mahathir told the police that he is ready to answer all allegations in court.

“Dr Mahathir said he is ready to be charged in court and he will answer queries there,” said Mr Rafique in a video posted on Facebook.

Mr Rafique, who earlier accompanied Dr Mahathir at Yayasan Al-Bukhary at 12.30pm, also said it was peculiar that the nonagenarian was investigated under Section 124(b) of the Penal Code for carrying out activities detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

“Is it against the law to speak about Malay issues?” questioned Mr Rafique.

Section 124b of the Penal Code carries a punishment of up to 20 years in jail.

Police secretary Deputy Comm Datuk Norsiah Mohd Saaduddin confirmed that the former premier was questioned on Friday.

She said that Dr Mahathir had his statement recorded by the Bukit Aman Special Investigation Unit (USJT) at around 10.30am at the Albukhary Foundation (Yayasan Albukhary) in Kuala Lumpur.

“Investigations are ongoing,” she said.

The Malay Proclamation campaign by Dr Mahathir is to unite Malays and it lists 12 key issues faced by the community.

Several top leaders have signed the Malay Proclamation, namely Parti Islam SeMalaysia president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, and Bersatu information chief Razali Idris. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK