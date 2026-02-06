Former Malaysian PM Mahathir allowed ‘home leave’ a month after hip fracture

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Doctors have advised former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamed not to have visitors besides immediate family members for now.

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamed has been allowed to return home briefly after being hospitalised over the past one month for a fractured hip.

“On Feb 4 and 5, Dr Mahathir was allowed ‘home leave’,” his aide Sufi Yusoff said in a statement on Feb 6.

“In the afternoon, he returned to IJN to continue treatment and observation by the medical team,” he said.

IJN is Malaysia’s National Heart Institute.

Mr Sufi said the medical team monitoring Tun Dr Mahathir’s progress are satisfied with his recovery and his response to physiotherapy.

“Although allowed to return home in stages, Dr Mahathir is still being monitored by the IJN medical team,” Mr Sufi added.

He said doctors have advised Dr Mahathir not to have visitors besides immediate family members for now.

Dr Mahathir fractured his hip at his residence in early January, while moving from one part of the balcony to the living room.

On Jan 27, he was seen sitting in a wheelchair while being shown to a table in a cafe at the Pavilion Damansara Heights shopping mall.

Dr Mahathir has previously undergone bypass operations for heart problems.

He was prime minister from 1981 until 2003, and again from 2018 to 2020.

He reached the age of 94 during his second stint, and was the world’s oldest elected leader at the time.

He turned 100 on July 10, 2025. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AFP