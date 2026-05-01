Former Malaysian minister Rafizi expects to be charged amid probe into govt deal with chip giant

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Malaysia’s former economy minister Rafizi Ramli said he had been asked to be at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters on May 4 to give a statement.

- Malaysia’s former economy minister Rafizi Ramli said he expects to be charged with breach of trust or another crime in the near future over the anti-graft agency’s probe into a government deal with British chip giant Arm Holdings.

Datuk Seri Rafizi said he had been asked to be at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya on May 4 to give a statement. He added that it was in relation to an investigation into the Malaysian government’s joint venture with the semiconductor company.

Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency said on March 4 it was probing alleged abuse of power, fraud and governance issues linked to a RM1.11 billion (S$358 million) deal between the government and chip giant.

Mr Rafizi said the case has been under scrutiny by the MACC since February.

“I expect, after my statements are taken next week, I may be charged with breach of trust on the grounds of giving false information, or causing the Cabinet to sign in haste,” he said in a post on social media platform X on May 1.

He said he had made necessary arrangements with his team of lawyers.

Mr Rafizi said any potential trial could be “long and interesting”, speculating that many of the country’s top leaders would be called as witnesses.

He also noted that the joint venture with Arm Holdings is still ongoing, with the government touting it as a success story.

He said his case was another reminder to other politicians and government officials in Malaysia not to follow his actions.

“Don’t be like Rafizi – if you disagree with something, just sit quietly,” he said, adding that doing otherwise would invite prosecution.

Mr Rafizi said he would comment on the investigation in his next podcast. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK