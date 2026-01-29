Former Malaysian intelligence chief charged with graft

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

– Former Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation chief Mohd Razali Alias was charged at the Sessions Court with three counts of graft involving US$20,000 (S$25,200) and RM64,600 (S$20,700).

Mohd Razali Alias, 60, pleaded not guilty to all three charges after they were read out before Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin on Jan 29.

“I plead not guilty. I ask for a trial,” he said.

According to the first charge, Mohd Razali was accused of corruptly receiving a US$20,000 bribe from one Sheikh Ahmad Nafiq Sheikh A Rahman. This was allegedly an inducement to approve a certification and acceptance of service for the maintenance and support of the defence cyber system for the purpose of a payment.

He allegedly committed the offence at the organisation’s office at Kem Kementah, Jalan Padang Tembak between August and November 2024.

The offence under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act carries a jail term of up to 20 years, and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

For the second and third charges, Mohd Razali allegedly received for his wife, Datin Azarina Bakia, 59, payments from Sheikh Ahmad Nafiq, who was the Intelligence PC Centre director. Mohd Razali allegedly knew the director had links to his official duties.

The payments involved were RM26,800 and RM37,800 for the purchase of return flight tickets to Malaga, Spain and Estonia. Mohd Razali allegedly committed the offences at the same place on Nov 15, 2024, and April 28, 2025 .

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, and faces imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Law Chin How told the court the offences were non-bailable, but it was up to the discretion of the court to grant bail. The prosecution offered RM200,000 and sought for his passport to be impounded. He also said Mohd Razali had recently retired and often flew overseas, making him a flight risk.

Lawyer Datuk Geethan Ram Vincent, however, objected to the bail amount as unreasonable. He said bail was merely to secure attendance in court and not intended to be punitive.

Mr Geethan told the court his client technically only retires in December and objected to the notion he was a flight risk. He asked for RM10,000 bail.

Judge Suzana fixed bail at RM50,000 in one surety and ordered for his passport to be impounded. The case is set for mention on March 16. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK