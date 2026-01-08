Straitstimes.com header logo

Former Malaysian army chief remanded for a week after arrest by anti-graft agency

Malaysia’s former Army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives will be remanded on Jan 8 at the Putrajaya court.



PUTRAJAYA - Former Malaysian army chief Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan and his two wives have been remanded in connection with investigations into a cartel linked to

procurement tenders for the army

.

The top military officer was remanded for seven days, while one of his wives was remanded for six days and the other for three days.

The trio arrived at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court at about 10am in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) van.

It was previously reported that the former army chief and his wives were

detained by the MACC

on Jan 7 after presenting themselves at the MACC headquarters to give statements in the ongoing probe involving military contract tenders.

An additional couple was also arrested earlier in the day for the same probe and has been remanded for seven days.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrests when contacted. He said investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

“The MACC is committed to conducting investigations with integrity and professionalism,” he said.

On Jan 6, the MACC secured a five-day remand order for 17 company directors suspected of operating a cartel to fix tenders for army procurements. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

