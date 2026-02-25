Former Malaysia PM’s wife Rosmah Mansor fails in bid to recuse apex court judges

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA – A request from Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak, to recuse two Federal Court judges from hearing her RM1.25 billion (S$406.8 million) solar hybrid project corruption appeal was shot down.

The hearing was also pushed to March 3 because of her absence from court on Feb 25.

At the outset of the proceedings that day, Rosmah’s lawyer Jagjit Singh told a three-judge panel that he was instructed by his client to seek the recusal of Justices Nordin Hassan and Mohd Ruzima Ghazali because the two judges had appeared before another matter connected to the case.

Justice Nordin, who chaired the panel, dismissed the application.

“With regard to the application to recuse myself and Justice Che Mohd Ruzima, we find there is no real danger of bias for us to recuse ourselves. The application is dismissed,” he said.

Mr Singh said Rosmah, who was not at the proceedings, was unwell and sought to postpone the hearing.

“The appellant is on medical leave. She sustained a fall but managed to avoid a complete fall. But in the process, she injured her hand as well as her knees,” Mr Singh said.

The third judge on the panel, Justice Azimah Omar, asked if Rosmah was hospitalised.

Mr Singh said Rosmah was advised to go to the hospital “but she didn’t want to be admitted”.

In response, Justice Azimah said: “If you say she is not well to come to court because of the fall and she can’t even attend court, she should be in the hospital.”

Justice Nordin said that the parties would reconvene on March 3.

Rosmah is appealing against the Court of Appeal’s dismissal of her attempt to recuse the then High Court judge who presided over her corruption trial linked to a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

She filed the recusal application just before the judge was slated to deliver his decision on Sept 1, 2022.

On the same day, Rosmah was found guilty of three corruption charges linked to the solar hybrid project and sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined RM970 million, in default of 30 years in prison.

She was granted a stay of execution on the sentences pending her appeal against her conviction and sentence at the Court of Appeal. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK