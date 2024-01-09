Former Malaysia PM Najib threatens court action over Netflix show Man on the Run

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak wants to take action against former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown over their statements in the documentary Man on the Run.

The former Pekan MP is also seeking to remove the 98-minute show currently airing on Netflix for its “sub judicial and contemptuous” content.

His lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah made the complaint about the show at the High Court before the 1MDB trial could resume on Jan 8.

He said he was instructed by his client to file contempt proceedings against Mr Thomas and file legal action against Rewcastle-Brown over their statements in the documentary.

“The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Home Ministry have the authority to take it off the air,” the lawyer said.

The show, which first screened in cinemas in Singapore and was released on Netflix last Friday, features interviews with politicians and personalities like Thomas and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

It also features interviews with former Damansara MP Tony Pua and whistleblower Xavier Andre Justo, among others.

Najib was also interviewed for the documentary prior to his incarceration.

At a press conference, Mr Muhammad Shafee said what Najib said in the programme was “100% true”.

“I observed (the interview) and what he said was justified,” Mr Muhammad Shafee said.

He said he informed the court about the documentary for the prosecution to bring the matter to the Attorney General.

“They (the Attorney General’s Chambers) can bring this to the MCMC,” he said.

Asked if Najib had seen the documentary, Mr Muhammad Shafee said: “He is in prison, how could he watch it? He doesn’t have that privilege.”