Former Malaysia PM Najib pens farewell note to family before jail term

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysia prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, whose appeal against a prison sentence was dismissed on Tuesday (Aug 23), penned a farewell note to his family saying he chose public service 46 years ago which took time away from them.

"My years have gone by, dedicated to people, public service, politics, a sacrifice I chose and I made, a journey which was joyous but unfortunately I overlooked and could not always be there for you," Najib wrote in a Facebook post accompanied by a picture of him with his grandson.

"All these challenges which bore fruit brought a smile to my face, while some did not, but it was all a big sacrifice with years and time passing by.

"I had to be on the move at all times with my years dedicated to people, public service, politics, and I couldn't be with you always.

He said he held steadfast to the teachings of Islam and the journey was destined by God while he "waited for justice" in the court of end times.

"Hopefully God protects and blesses our family with health, longevity, and eternal peace," added Najib.

On Tuesday, Najib became the first former prime minister in Malaysia to be sent to prison after the Federal Court dismissed his final appeal.

On July 28, 2020, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had sentenced him to 12 years in jail and a RM210 million (S$65 million) fine after being found guilty of seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of position in a case linked to Malaysian sovereign fund 1MDB.