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Former Malaysia PM Najib completes angiogram, does not need surgery

Najib’s medical team previously identified coronary blockages that warranted further evaluation through an angiogram.

- Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak will not need to undergo surgical intervention after undergoing a coronary angiogram on July 25, doctors have confirmed.

Najib’s medical team previously identified coronary blockages that warranted further evaluation through an angiogram.

“Following a series of medical assessments conducted over the past few weeks, doctors identified coronary blockages that warranted further evaluation through a coronary angiogram,” said Najib’s defence team, Messrs Shafee & Co Advocates & Solicitors, in a statement.

“Based on these findings, the team advised that there was an estimated 95 per cent likelihood that Najib would require further intervention in the form of balloon angioplasty, stent insertion, or both.

“However, upon completion of today’s coronary angiogram and comprehensive assessment, the treating specialists determined that neither balloon angioplasty nor stent insertion was required.”

The statement added that the blockages could be managed effectively with medication, continued medical monitoring, and follow-up treatment.

“The decision to proceed with today’s procedure was based entirely on medical necessity and the clinical findings available at the time.

“Given the high probability that further intervention would be required, the concerns surrounding the procedure were both real and well-founded.

“Fortunately, the coronary angiogram demonstrated that the blockages could be managed without the need for balloon angioplasty or stent insertion,” the team said.

The statement also extended Najib’s family’s appreciation to the attending team.

“Alhamdulillah, Najib is in good condition and will continue his recovery under the close supervision of his treating physicians,” it added.

Najib’s wife, Rosmah Mansor, previously said that her husband was to undergo a medical procedure this week to remove plaque detected near a blood vessel.

The former premier, who is being warded at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence following a conviction in the SRC International case. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK