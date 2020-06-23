Former Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad says he will pull out of Pakatan Plus, won't accept minister mentor post

PETALING JAYA (SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he will quit Pakatan Plus but continue working with the Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Amanah, after Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) rejected the "Mahathir-Anwar" combination for prime minister.

The ousted Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader was responding to a question during a video interview with Sin Chew Daily on Tuesday (June 23) morning.

Pakatan Plus refers to the loose coalition comprising Pakatan parties (PKR, DAP and Amanah), Warisan and MPs led by Dr Mahathir.

He also said he would not contact PKR nor its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for any more talks on future cooperation.

"I won't cooperate with him (Anwar) because he doesn't want to work with me. I need to find other ways to become PM. There might be some other way!

"They have been in opposition for so long. Before I joined them, in 2008 and 2013, they tried to win but they lost. They couldn't win.

"I joined them in GE14, and with enough Malay support, we won.

"They were very clear they needed Malay votes to win and thought I could bring them the Malay votes because Bersatu is a Malay party and the Malays won't support multiracial parties," Dr Mahathir said.

When asked whether he would continue working with DAP and Amanah, the former prime minister said "yes", because they supported him as prime minister.

During a recent interview with Singapore's CNA, Mr Anwar said he was willing to consider a senior minister or minister mentor role for Dr Mahathir.

However, Dr Mahathir told Sin Chew Daily he would not accept any other position.