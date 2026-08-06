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Former Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri to be charged

The case against Ismail Sabri is believed to be related to the declaration of assets.

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will be charged on Aug 7 at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court.

Based on a court system check, the charge against the Bera MP will be read before Judge Suzana Hussin at 9am.

The case against Ismail Sabri is believed to be related to the declaration of assets.

He had previously been summoned on multiple occasions to record his statement regarding his asset declaration to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The MACC earlier seized RM170 million (S$53.2 million) in cash in foreign currencies and 16kg of pure gold bullion, valued at RM7 million, during an investigation.

The seizures were carried out during raids on properties, following the February 2025 arrests of four of Ismail Sabri’s senior officers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK