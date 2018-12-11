Former Jakarta governor Ahok to be freed on Jan 24

JAKARTA - Former Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, better known as Ahok, will be freed from jail on Jan 24, 2019 after serving a two-year sentence for blasphemy.

His release from the Mako Brimob Detention Centre will come earlier than scheduled after taking into account Christmas, Director-General for Correctional Affairs Sri Puguh Budi Utami said on Monday (Dec 10) according to news portal Tempo.com.

"Ahok gains a total remission of three months and fifteen days," said Sri Puguh during her visit to the Tempo office with Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly.

Ahok, a popular Chinese-Christian politician who was deputy to President Joko Widodo when the latter was Jakarta governor, was accused of defaming Islam in a speech in 2016.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims took to the streets of Jakarta to protest his comments. The anti-Ahok movement culminated with the governor's defeat in a racially charged gubernatorial election in 2017. He was convicted of blasphemy shortly after the polls and sentenced to two years' imprisonment starting May 9, 2017.

The protest in 2016 not only led to the fall of a popular minority figure in Indonesian politics but also resulted in fresh sectarian strife across a country with the world's largest Muslim population.

Ahok's release will come three months before Indonesia's presidential election in which Mr Joko will seek a second term.