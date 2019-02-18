Former Indonesian president Yudhoyono will not take part in election campaign

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Democratic Party chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will not participate in any campaign events ahead of the 2019 general election as he has decided to stand by his wife Kristiani Herrawati - better known as Ani Yudhoyono - who is being treated for leukemia in Singapore.

The former president broke the news last week that Mrs Yudhoyono had been receiving intensive medical care at the National University Hospital in Singapore since Feb 2.

"He couldn't participate in scheduled campaign events in Central and East Java," Golkar Party politician and former Industry Minister MS Hidayat said after visiting the Yudhoyonos in Singapore on Sunday (Feb 17) as quoted by Antara.

The Democratic Party is part of the coalition that supports presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and running mate Sandiaga Uno.

Hidayat added that Dr Yudhoyono had assigned his eldest son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to replace the former president's role in election-related activities.

In a recorded statement made public last Wednesday, Dr Yudhoyono said he would remain at his wife's side until her health improved.