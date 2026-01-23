Former Indonesian first lady Madame Dewi allegedly assaulted former manager, referred to prosecutors

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Former Indonesian first lady is a TV personality in Japan.

TOKYO - TV personality and former Indonesian first lady Dewi Sukarno was referred to prosecutors on Jan 23 for allegedly assaulting and injuring her former manager, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Known as Madame Dewi in Japan, she is suspected of assaulting a woman in her 30s who was her manager at the time, according to a police source.

The incident took place at a veterinary hospital in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Oct 28, 2025.

Former Indonesian first lady Dewi, 85, allegedly beat and kicked the woman, causing minor injuries including bruises on her chest that took about two weeks to heal.

She visited the vet after receiving a call that her dog’s condition had suddenly worsened.

She then began shouting and acting violently, assaulting a woman who tried to stop her, according to the source.

After the incident, the woman left the agency and filed a complaint with the police in November. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK