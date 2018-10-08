Former DPM Zahid Hamidi to be questioned by Malaysian anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been summoned by Malaysia's anti-graft authorities for questioning on Wednesday (Oct 10).

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid, who is also president of former ruling party Umno, is to present himself at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Putrajaya at 10am.

Although MACC officials have yet to confirm the matter, Umno officials acknowledged that a notice has been handed to Dr Ahmad Zahid.

This will be the third time that he has been called to give his statement.

He had been previously questioned by the MACC on July 2 and 3 on the alleged use of funds belonging to a foundation of which he is the chairman. Sources have said he was asked about allegations that funds from the foundation were used to pay off credit cards belonging to him and his wife amounting to RM800,000 (S$267,000).

A message purportedly issued by Pemantau Malaysia Baru president and Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam has been circulating among party members, asking them to be present at the MACC headquarters in a show of support for the president.

In the message, Datuk Lokman said that he would be wearing an orange-coloured T-shirt, similar to those worn by MACC detainees.