Former BN party Gerakan is now part of Perikatan Nasional

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition has welcomed Gerakan, as its newest member and believes the move will strengthen the coalition.

Gerakan was formerly in Barisan Nasional (BN) but exited the coalition in June 2018 after the pact was ousted from power following a stunning loss in Malaysia's general election that year.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin, who is also PN chairman, said Gerakan's admission received unanimous endorsement from the coalition's supreme council.

"I believe this move will strengthen Perikatan as a coalition of parties that represents all races and regions in Malaysia.

"Perikatan will remain committed towards building Malaysia into a peaceful, developed, prosperous and stable nation," he said in a Facebook post.

Gerakan joins Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), Sabah STAR and the Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) as members of the coalition.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin had a ceremony on Thursday (Feb 11) with Gerakan president Dominic Lau to formally accept the party as a member of Perikatan.

In the 14th General Election in 2018, Gerakan lost all the 11 parliamentary and 31 state seats it contested.

As Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the Federal Government after the watershed election, Gerakan decided to quit the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in June 2018 to become an Opposition party.

The PH government however collapsed in February 2020, which led to the formation of PN government.

In a separate statement, Datuk Lau said Gerakan would become the voice of moderation and multiracialism in PN.

"I am confident that this coalition will prioritise unity and understanding. As a mulitracial party, Gerakan promises to be the voice of moderation and pluralism within Perikatan.

"Gerakan is always prepared to represent the ordinary folk regardless of their racial, linguistic, ethnic or regional backgrounds for the sake of the Malaysian agenda," he said.

Among Gerakan's main tasks as a new member of PN, said Mr Lau, was to work with the government to tackle Covid-19 issues including preparing a post-pandemic recovery plan.

"In my discussions with Bersatu and PAS leaders, it is clear that their political agenda is based on the welfare of the people.

"This is clear through the economic stimulus package plans announced by the Prime Minister.

"Billions of ringgit were handed out as assistance to help the people face the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.