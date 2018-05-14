Former anti-graft officer lodges report against ex-Malaysian PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A former high ranking officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has lodged reports against former prime minister Najib Razak.

Datuk Abdul Razak Idris, former MACC investigations and intelligence director, lodged two reports at the graft busting agency on Monday (May 14) - one alleging that Datuk Seri Najib had used his position for personal gratification and the other for allegedly owning unexplained properties.

"I will also discuss with the officers here if I should lodge another report here or with the police under sections 217 and 218 of the Penal Code where certain public servants saved a person from punishment or property from forfeiture.

"The reason I am lodging the reports today is so that the MACC can take swift action," he told reporters before entering the agency's headquarters here to lodge his reports.

"We also don't know if the current Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad will be replaced by his predecessor Tan Sri Abu Kassim," he added.

Mr Dzulkifli is believed to have submitted his resignation letter to the chief secretary of the government Ali Hamsa on Monday morning, according to media sources.

When asked why he decided to only lodge reports now, Mr Abdul Razak claimed that they would have been of no use before as no action would have been taken.

He added that it was also a "former boss" of his who urged him to lodge the reports but declined to name who that person was.

"Some are also worried about me for boldly coming out to lodge a report but it's alright.

"I'm already 69 years old. If I die, I die for the country," Mr Abdul Razak said.