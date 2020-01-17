Former aide says he is not cowed by Anwar's threat to sue him

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A former aide to prominent Malaysian MP Anwar Ibrahim says he is not cowed by the threats by the politician to sue him over an accusation of sexual misconduct.

"Anwar wants to sue me? Bring it on, " Mr Muhammed Yusoff Rawther told a news conference on Friday (Jan 17).

The slanging match has prolonged the issue in the public eye, which could be damaging for Datuk Seri Anwar, whose supporters are pushing for him to take over the Malaysian premiership in May from Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Mr Yusoff, 26, a former research assistant for the lawmaker, said he is ready for a prolonged battle in his quest to seek justice.

"Regardless of what happens, I intend to see this through ... I'm going to go the distance, " he said.

Mr Yusoff in October accused the former deputy premier of trying to force him to have sex in September 2018 at Mr Anwar's house.

Mr Anwar denied the accusation, describing it as "politics at its worst".

Malaysia's Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) on Tuesday (Jan 14) ruled out new charges against Mr Anwar, 72, saying there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Solicitor-General Engku Nor Fauzah Engku Atek issued a statement saying the case was dropped upon advice by the police.

Reacting to the AGC's decision on Tuesday, Mr Anwar thanked the authorities but added that he could not forgive the allegations and insults made towards him.

He wrote on Twitter: "To ensure justice and accountability, the civil suit filed earlier will be maintained," he said in a Twitter post.

Related Story Malaysia says no case against PKR president Anwar Ibrahim over sex assault allegations

Related Story No clear endgame for Pakatan power play: The Star columnist

Mr Yusoff on Friday expressed disappointment with the AGC decision not to pursue the case, adding that he was "terribly disappointed with the reasons" given.

Said Mr Yusoff's lawyer, Mr Haniff Khatri, who was also at the news conference: "If the police believe the case did not warrant further action, they would have exercised their powers to classify the case as NFA (no further action) and would not have forwarded (the investigation papers) to the AGC".

Mr Haniff said they had written a letter to the Solicitor-General seeking clarification on her statement that there were contradictions of material facts, so that he and his client could decide on their next course of action.

Mr Haniff said his client had yet received any legal notice from Mr Anwar's lawyers.