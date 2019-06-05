Forgive our government's shortcomings, Mahathir says to Malaysians on Raya

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - In keeping with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri spirit of seeking forgiveness, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has asked Malaysians for forgiveness for any shortcomings of the government in the past year.

"I wish all Muslims 'Selamat Hari Raya Aidifitri' and 'mohon maaf zahir dan batin' (seek forgiveness) from all Malaysians if we have not brought ease over the past year," he said when addressing those who attended the Hari Raya Aidifitri open house in Seri Perdana on Wednesday (June 5).

Tun Dr Mahathir, who was accompanied by his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ismail and several grandchildren, found himself mobbed as he arrived at the main tent to meet the guests.

He said that Malaysians are blessed as they are able to gather and celebrate each other's festivals.

He added that the peace and harmony allowed Malaysians to live at ease with one another.

“I am grateful that I can celebrate Hari Raya with you this year and pray that I will be able to do the same in the years to come,” said the 93-year-old premier.

Also present to greet well wishers at Seri Perdana were several ministers.

Thousands have thronged Seri Perdana since 10am to attend the open house celebrations that will end at 4.30pm.