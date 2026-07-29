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Forest City cooperating with Malaysia police after massive scam raid

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Forest City expressed support for plans to establish a permanent police presence within the township.

Forest City expressed support for plans to establish a permanent police presence within the township.

ST PHOTO: HARITH MUSTAFFA

  • Forest City management is cooperating with Malaysian police after a large raid arrested over 300 suspects linked to scam syndicates.
  • The operation targeted illegal call centres involved in love scams, currency fraud, and cryptocurrency crimes within Forest City.
  • The developer supports setting up a permanent police station in the township to prevent future illegal activities and ensure public safety.

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JOHOR BAHRU - Management at Johor’s Forest City has pledged to continue working closely with law enforcement in Malaysia to combat crime and bolster public safety following a massive raid on scam syndicates operating within the development.

In a statement on July 29, the master developer said it cooperated fully with the authorities during a recent integrated operation in Iskandar Puteri, which resulted in the arrest of over 300 foreign and local suspects.

“We welcome the swift and coordinated enforcement action carried out by the police, the Home Ministry, the Immigration Department, and other related agencies,” the statement read.

“The operation reflects the government’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, combating organised crime, and ensuring public safety.”

The developer also expressed support for plans to establish a permanent police presence within the township to deter future illegal activity.

“Forest City remains committed to managing the development responsibly and in full compliance with Malaysian laws. We welcome the proposal for a permanent police station here and are prepared to provide our full cooperation and support to make it a reality,” it added.

The statement comes a day after Johor police chief Ab Rahaman Arsad announced the arrest of 335 individuals in connection with love scams, currency fraud, and cryptocurrency syndicates.

The suspects – comprising nationals from China, Indonesia, and Myanmar, alongside four locals – were rounded up across 32 apartment units and bungalows used as illegal call centres. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.