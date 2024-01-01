Foreigners feel the stress of Johor Bahru’s traffic congestion

JOHOR BAHRU - Locals are not the only ones complaining about the traffic snarls within the city area that is getting from bad to worse.

Now, even foreign visitors are left frustrated due to the bad congestion.

They said this has been the case for the past few months and has worsened following the holiday season.

Singaporean businessman Edward Tan, 56, said he was stuck on the road for many hours after leaving a mall at Jalan Wong Ah Fook here recently.

“Since the reopening of the border in April last year, I have only been to Johor about five times.

“I can see a significant difference in the traffic condition now compared to about a year ago.

“It is also not easy to get a parking spot in town. The situation is very bad during the holiday season,” he said, adding that the ongoing construction works have also contributed to this.

On congestion at the border, Mr Tan said while there have been some improvements, more should have been done to make things better.

“In a recent visit a few days before Christmas, I noticed that there were still counters that were closed.

“This should not have happened as I am sure the authorities would have anticipated a high volume of people coming in from Singapore,” he said.

Another Singaporean Zahidah Zulkifli, 30, who was visiting Johor with her friend over the weekend, said while the traffic condition in town has worsened, it did not deter her from enjoying her time in Johor Bahru.

“It did not affect me that much as I do not drive. All the places I needed to go were within walking distance, making it easier to enjoy my time here.

“The only concern has always been the traffic at the Causeway, but thankfully, I had a smooth bus ride that was less than 30 minutes,” said the saleswoman.