Foreigners entering Malaysia, including S’poreans, can soon use autogate facilities at KLIA

Foreigners entering Malaysia, including Singaporeans, will soon be able to use the autogate facilities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Malaysian Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said travellers from “low-risk countries” will be able to use the facility.

The move to allow more people to use the autogate facilities will also help ease congestion at the airport’s immigration counters, which recently has seen hours-long queues and prompted complaints from travellers.

Datuk Seri Saifuddin, speaking in Parliament on Monday, said: “Previously, the autogate facilities were only limited to Malaysians, but it will be opened to include foreigners, especially those from low-risk countries such as Singapore, Brunei, New Zealand or the G-7 countries.

“With this, we hope to be able to ease the congestion, especially during the peak arrival period.”

Peak arrival periods usually fall between 3pm and 11pm, said Mr Saifuddin.

In November last year, the autogate facility was extended to Long Term Pass Holders, who were given the option to use the facility to exit and enter the country.

Since Jan 20, Singaporeans have been allowed to use the electronic gate (e-gate) facilities at the two land entry points in Johor Bahru.

Singaporeans who want to use the e-gate facility must hold e-passports with a validity period of at least three months.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) also provides automated lanes for eligible Malaysians who may be enrolled on the spot.

Since May 2022, ICA has implemented the Automated Clearance Initiative that allows eligible Malaysian citizens to be enrolled for the use of automated lanes at all checkpoints in Singapore.

Enrolment is done automatically during immigration clearance at the manual counters.

Travellers who are enrolled will be notified via their electronic visit pass (e-Pass) sent to their e-mail address provided in their SG Arrival Card submission.

Previously, eligible Malaysian citizens needed to approach the enrolment centres separately to be enrolled for the use of the automated lanes.