Foreigners entering Malaysia from Dec 1 must submit digital arrival card

From Dec 1, all foreigners travelling to Malaysia will have to fill up the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC).

The Immigration Department of Malaysia said on Facebook on Dec 1 that the online card will have to be completed before arrival.

According to the Immigration Department’s MDAC website, exceptions are given only to Malaysia’s permanent residents, Malaysia Automated Clearance System pass holders and those transiting or transferring through Singapore without seeking immigration clearance.

The website said the MDAC card should be completed within three days before arrival in Malaysia.

Travellers will have to fill up their personal particulars, including name, nationality, passport details and arrival as well as departure dates at this website.

In January 2023, Singaporeans were allowed to use e-gate facilities at the two land entry points in Johor Bahru, with the pre-filling of the MDAC as a condition.

This was expanded a month later to allow Singaporeans and foreigners from nine “low-risk” countries to use the autogate facilities to clear immigration at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and the second terminal, KLIA Terminal 2.