Foreigners barred from buying subsidised cooking oil from Malaysia from March 1

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme enables Malaysia's government to enforce the ban on the sale of subsidised cooking oil.

KUALA LUMPUR – Regulations prohibiting the sale of subsidised packaged cooking oil in Malaysia to foreigners are expected to come into force on March 1, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Armizan Mohd Ali.

“The ministry will gazette regulations prohibiting the purchase of subsidised packaged cooking oil by non- citizens through provisions under the Control of Supplies Regulations, to be drafted pursuant to the powers conferred by Section 6 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” Datuk Seri Armizan said during minister question time in the Dewan Rakyat – Malaysia’s Lower House of Parliament – on Jan 29.

“We are currently in discussions with the Attorney General’s Chambers, and enforcement will commence on March 1, 2026,” he added.

He said the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme (eCOSS), which digitally records data across the entire distribution chain, enables the government to effectively enforce the ban on the sale of subsidised cooking oil to non-citizens.

He added that the ministry would continue to enhance eCOSS management, whether through the mobile application or other available channels.

He explained that the system tracks purchases and transactions, helping to curb leakages of subsidised packaged cooking oil through diversion and smuggling activities that have long persisted.

The roll-out of the mobile eCOSS application has been expanded gradually since May 2025.

“It began in Putrajaya, followed by premises under the Rahmah Madani Sales Programme, then the state of Johor in cooperation with the Johor State Government, and subsequently selected premises in other states,” he said.

During the pilot phase, manual purchasing methods and manual transaction recording were still permitted.

“Assistance and support at sales premises are provided by retailers through special mechanisms for senior citizens and low-income groups who do not own mobile phones with internet access,” he said.

Mr Armizan added that the eCOSS system will also be integrated with the MyKasih platform to enable an additional purchase option using the MyKad, similar to the SARA Programme.

The ministry is currently working with the Ministry of Finance to realise this initiative.

He said the QR Code on the newer version of the MyKad could also be used to verify purchases of subsidised cooking oil.

He was responding to a question from Member of Parliament for Kuala Krai Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman on the measures taken to ensure that no households are left behind following the implementation of the application. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK