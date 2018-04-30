Foreigner to be first person charged under Malaysia's new anti-fake news law

KUALA LUMPUR - A Dane national is expected to be the first person to be charged under Malaysia's new anti-fake news legislation, after he allegedly made false claims about the police's response time to the shooting of Palestinian lecturer Fadi al-Batsh on April 21, reported The Sun Daily.

The 46-year-old of Yemeni descent will face charges today of creating and publishing false news under Section 4(1) of the Anti-Fake News Act. If found guilty, he could be fined RM50,000 (S$10,443) or jailed up to six years or both.

According to The Sun Daily, the Dane had supposedly posted a video on social media claiming he was with Mr al-Batsh when the latter was shot by two men on a motorcycle as he was walking to a mosque. The Danish alleged he made "countless calls to the police" who arrived 50 minutes later while an ambulance came an hour later.

The suspect did not know Mr al-Batsh personally.

The police have denied his claims, saying they had sent a patrol car which arrived within 10 minutes. The Sun Daily cited sources saying the Dane was jobless and had previously worked as a horse groomer in Denmark. He came to Malaysia on a visit pass about three weeks ago and was staying with a friend near Mr al-Batsh' home. He was arrested on April 23, said The Sun Daily.

The Malaysian anti-fake news Bill was fast-tracked and passed on April 2 in Parliament, although it has come under fire from the opposition, political activists and journalists who fear it will be used to muzzle criticism of the government.