Foreign tourist wraps bananas around body to feed wild monkeys in Da Nang

Images and videos circulated online showed a foreign visitor wrapping several ripe bananas around his body.

DA NANG – Vietnamese authorities said they will step up patrols and supervision after an incident involving a foreign tourist using food to “tease” wild monkeys on the Son Tra Peninsula.

Earlier, images and videos circulated online showing a foreign visitor wrapping several ripe bananas with what seems to be clear tape around his waist, arms and legs before entering an area where monkeys live on Son Tra Mountain.

A representative of the management board of the Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang’s tourist beaches said it had been informed about the video .

The tourist appeared delighted as monkeys rushed in to snatch bananas from his body, despite the potential danger.

Upon discovering the incident, staff from a resort on the Son Tra Peninsula quickly approached the scene, warned the tourist and asked him to stop the inappropriate behaviour. The man then soon left on a motorbike.

The video sparked debate, with many people saying the act ignored wildlife protection rules, especially as the area has numerous warning signs strictly prohibiting the feeding of monkeys.

The board noted that for many years, driven by curiosity, some visitors have continued to feed wild animals despite repeated outreach efforts, regular reminders and the presence of multiple warning signs at tourist spots.

In addition to stepping up patrols and supervision, the board will also strengthen communication and reminders urging visitors to strictly comply with wildlife protection regulations, helping to conserve the natural ecosystem and maintain a civilised and safe tourism image for the Son Tra Peninsula. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK