Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to visit Laos from Jan 26 to 29

BANGKOK – Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will visit Laos from Jan 26 to 29, first for bilateral meetings with Lao leaders in Vientiane, and then the Asean foreign ministers’ retreat in Luang Prabang.

In Vientiane from Jan 26 to 27, he will kick off commemorative activities for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Laos.

He will call on Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and meet Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith as well as Mr Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the external relations committee of Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. Discussion in the capital will centre on ways to strengthen bilateral and regional cooperation, including in emerging areas such as renewable energy and carbon credits.

Dr Balakrishnan will also meet Singaporeans in Vientiane, and host a reception for Lao alumni of the Singapore Cooperation Programme, a technical assistance scheme that has trained more than 16,000 Lao officials since 1992.

At the Asean foreign ministers’ retreat on Jan 28 and 29, he will discuss with other foreign ministers the bloc’s priorities for 2024. These include how to deepen digital integration, and work with Asean’s external partners to maintain an open, inclusive and stable regional order.