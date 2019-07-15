Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on three-day working visit to Indonesia from July 16

JAKARTA - Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will be in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, on a three-day working visit from Tuesday (July 16) to Thursday.

While in town, he will meet his counterpart, Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi, and is slated to have separate engagements with other members of the Indonesian government, among them Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Pandjaitan, and Industry Minister Airlangga Hartarto.

He will also call on vice-president-elect Ma'ruf Amin, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement issued on Monday.

Dr Ma'ruf, a senior Islamic cleric, was President Joko Widodo's running mate in the April 17 presidential election.

Quick count results by independent pollsters, as well as the official count by Indonesia's election commission in May, handed the pair a win, giving the incumbent president - who is known by his popular moniker Jokowi - a second term at the helm of the world's third-largest democracy.

But Mr Joko's opponents - former army general Prabowo Subianto and his vice-presidential pick Sandiaga Uno - for months refused to concede defeat, filing a legal challenge in Indonesia's constitutional court to overturn the results.

The lawsuit was dismissed in its entirety on June 27, with the nine-member court ruling to uphold the official results of the election.

On his trip in Jakarta, Dr Balakrishnan - who will be accompanied by MFA officials - will also call on former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, and meet other prominent Indonesian personalities.