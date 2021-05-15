Foreign crew of vessels off Malaysia cannot disembark amid Covid concerns

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The foreign crew members of vessels docking at all Malaysian ports are not allowed to disembark upon the end of their contracts during the ongoing movement curbs in the country, Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said on Saturday (May 15).

He said that exceptions will be made only for Malaysian citizens who would then be quarantined for 14 days in government-designated stations under strict procedures as decided by the Health Ministry (MOH).

Malaysia imposed a four-week Movement Control Order from May 12 to June 7 amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

There has been public concern with regards to health protocols involving shipping activities at ports, Datuk Seri Wee said, with crew members normally allowed to "sign off" and disembark on reaching some ports.

He said he chaired a video conference with the Marine Department of Malaysia and various port authorities on April 26 to relay the strategies of the National Security Council, the decision-making agency on Covid-19 matters, to prevent Covid-19 variants originating in India from entering Malaysia.

He said these strategies were enforced from April 28.

Mr Wee said vessels where Covid-19 symptoms have been detected on board as determined by the Ministry of Health (MOH) must undergo a 14-day quarantine.

"Otherwise, all vessels including those originating from India do not need to be quarantined at sea, so long as they receive the MOH's permission to dock," Dr Wee said in a statement.

Dr Wee also said all dock workers must use MOH-approved personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face masks and disposable latex gloves when working on vessels, while non-dock workers are not allowed to enter any vessels docked at Malaysian ports without MOH's approval.

He added that all cargo operations, on deck or in cargo holds, may be carried out by dock workers without interacting with ship crew while ship pilots who are essential in piloting vessels to Malaysian docks must do so based strictly on the health guidelines and wearing PPE including face shields and PPE aprons.