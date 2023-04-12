Foreign couple charged $36 for a haircut in KL; authorities investigating

Malaysia is investigating a claim by a foreign couple who said they have been charged RM120 (S$36) for a haircut in Kuala Lumpur.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Salahuddin Ayub said action can be taken against the barber under an anti-profiteering law if the allegation is true.

“If the allegation is true, let’s ensure that those involved will be strictly dealt with. Not only did they charge excessively, but such action tarnished Malaysia’s good name,” he told the Malaysian media.

“As a tourist destination, we should offer the best services and reasonable prices.”

The foreign couple are a pair of YouTubers from the United Kingdom known as Zoe and Czar. They recently uploaded a 2.14-minute video on their TikTok account which showed them in a dispute with a barber after being charged RM120 for a haircut.

The couple said they went to the barber in the commercial Bukit Bintang area after seeing a sign that advertised haircuts from RM19.

After Czar’s had his haircut, they were shocked when the barber quoted them RM120.

“That’s more than what I paid in the UK,” Czar said in the TikTok video.

The couple claimed they overheard another foreigner being charged RM250 by another barber in the same shop.

The couple decided to ask the locals and was told that the price should not be more than RM50.

However, the barber insisted they have to fork out the amount because foreigners allegedly have to pay “additional taxes”.

The barber also attributed the price to the trimming of Czar’s beard, which Zoe pointed out that her partner “doesn’t have much facial hair.”

Summing up their experience, Zoe said it is unfair to assume foreigners have a lot of money and that “it is OK to charge us that much.”

“It gives people a bad impression,” she added.