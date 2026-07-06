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Alor Gajah police received information from a hospital about a man who had been brought in unconscious after he was believed to have been struck by lightning.

ALOR GAJAH – A footballer died after he was believed to have been struck by lightning, while a referee was injured, during a friendly match at the Rakan Muda Lendu Complex field on the evening of July 5 , Astro Awani reported.

In the incident, which occurred at about 5.40pm, the victim, R. Thanesh, 28, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of Alor Gajah Hospital, the Malay-language portal reported.

Alor Gajah police superintendent Ahmad Abu Bakar said police received information from the hospital at 8.50pm about a man who had been brought in unconscious after he was believed to have been struck by lightning.

Initial investigations found that the victim was taking part in a friendly match between Rembau Indian Veteran FC and Tanjung Minyak FC that began at about 5.30pm.

“About 10 minutes after kick-off, there was a drizzle before a loud clap of thunder was heard. The victim’s friends then saw him and two other individuals collapse on the field after the incident.

“The victim was then taken to Alor Gajah Hospital in a public vehicle, while the match referee was sent to hospital by ambulance for treatment,” he told Astro Awani.

Supt Ahmad said another individual who was also affected in the incident was reported to be in good condition and did not seek treatment at the hospital.

He said an initial examination of the victim’s body found no criminal elements.

“However, there were burn marks from the toes up to the left thigh. The victim also had burns on the lower left abdomen, blackened marks on the back and bleeding from the right ear,” he added.

Supt Ahmad said the body was taken to Melaka Hospital for a post-mortem, which is scheduled to be conducted on the morning of July 6 , to determine the actual cause of death.

“Police have opened an investigation paper and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK