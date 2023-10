KUALA LUMPUR – Food trucks have mushroomed all over Malaysia in the last few years, from the buzzing capital of Kuala Lumpur to the sleepy east coast town of Kuala Terengganu.

The contemporary food truck culture has been steadily growing, offering a cornucopia of dishes, from traditional fare such as char kway teow to “hipster food” such as gourmet wagyu burgers and rainbow-coloured toasties.