JAKARTA – By the end of 2025, Indonesia will have a food centre in the capital city modelled after Singapore’s Lau Pa Sat, complete with dozens of stalls offering various regional delicacies as well as an open-air Satay Street.

Property developer Agung Sedayu Group will be constructing the food centre, complete with signature colonial-themed architecture and orange roofing, in the Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) area.