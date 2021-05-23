Folklore with a twist sparks debate about feminism

Once upon a time in ancient Thailand, there lived three childhood friends: Chang, Phaen and Wanthong. Chang, rich but ugly, was devoted to Wanthong the beauty. Wanthong, however, loved Phaen, the dashing village boy with a flair for spells. Phaen became a decorated warrior who amassed many wives, but still tried to claim Wanthong.

The love triangle, which unfolds over decades and involves intrigue, abduction and rape, ends when the king demands Wanthong make a choice. Wanthong cannot say which man she wants to be with. She is executed.