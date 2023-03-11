Focus on your court cases, Malaysian PM Anwar tells ex-premier Muhyiddin

IPOH, Malaysia - Malaysian prime minister Anwar Ibrahim said his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin should focus on proving his innocence in the court of law.

Responding to questions from the Malaysian media about Muhyiddin’s claims of premeditated political persecution after the ex-premier was slapped with corruption and money-laundering charges, Datuk Seri Anwar said Malaysia’s anti-graft agency and the Attorney-General’s Chambers had responded to the accusation.

“What more does he want to say; for me, he better focus on the court case. Answer in court as the charges have been made,” said Mr Anwar.

Mr Anwar reiterated that he has nothing to do with Muhyiddin’s case and that it was in the hands of the authorities.

Muhyiddin was charged on Friday with four counts of abuse of power involving RM232.5 million (S$70 million) in the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court over projects awarded under his government’s stimulus programme.

Muhyiddin, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for 17 months between 2020 and 2021 and is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s president, was also charged with two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

He had pleaded not guilty to all six charges and is currently free on a RM2 million bail.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers have denied claims of selective prosecution.

Muhyiddin is the second former Malaysian premier, after Najib Razak, to be charged with corruption. Najib is serving a 12-year sentence after he was found guilty of one of the charges linked to state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Earlier, Mr Anwar said he was unfazed by accusations by certain quarters that his administration was undertaking politically-motivated actions.

He said his only focus was to bring development, change and take care of the interests of the people, adding that he remained steadfast in eradicating the country of corruption and “robbers”.

“I am not bothered about what is said out there. I want Malaysia, a Muslim-majority country, to take care of the interests of all races,” he said.

Without referring to any quarters, Mr Anwar added: “I cannot any longer allow the funds of the country to be taken illegally by a few to become richer, for them to feel free, and to be able to take what belongs to the people.”

Mr Anwar also said he is serious about change. “But my mission will only be accomplished if the government machinery, and people from all levels, are with me on this,” he said.

He added his Cabinet ministers and heads of government agencies know that he is serious about change and development, and added that balanced development is very important. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK