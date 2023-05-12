Focus for Asean should be on implementing Myanmar peace plan: Experts

LABUAN BAJO - Asean should focus on finding ways to implement the peace plan it has agreed with Myanmar, instead of questioning its validity, said experts, adding this was the more effective route towards ending the violence in the troubled nation.

The plan, called the five-point consensus (5PC), was drawn up by Asean in April 2021 to try to resolve the crisis triggered by the Myanmar military’s coup in February that year, which has since seen thousands of civilians killed and hundreds of thousands displaced.

But at the 42nd Asean Summit which ended on Thursday, its current chair, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, admitted that no significant progress had been made and called for unity in the bloc.

Observers said that several member states have recommended an easing of punitive actions aimed at Myanmar’s generals and letting more of its top diplomats attend the summit. Only non-political representatives were invited to some of these meetings over the past two years.

“The challenge is not abandoning or replacing the 5PC, it’s producing a workable implementing framework for the 5PC alongside all Myanmar stakeholders, and to ensure that Asean’s approach does not change depending on who the chair is in any given year,” Dr Evan Laksmana, a senior fellow for South-east Asia Military Modernisation from the think-tank IISS-Asia, told The Straits Times on Friday.

The peace plan calls for a dialogue between all parties, an immediate halt to violence in Myanmar, the appointment of an Asean special envoy to facilitate mediation, humanitarian assistance and a visit by an Asean delegation to Myanmar to meet all concerned parties.

At the close of this week’s summit, Mr Widodo had strong words for those who criticised the bloc’s approach to Myanmar, and said engagements with the country had been ongoing. Indonesia last week said that it had organised over 60 engagements on the Myanmar crisis, without giving much detail.

While this effort is commendable, the question remains as to the purpose of more engagements with more stakeholders as they have yet to produce concrete results, with the violence continuing, said Dr Lina Alexandra, head of the international relations department at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

Questions about the validity of the 5PC are “ineffective” as the plan has yet to be given the chance to even be tested, and she said that Indonesia actually has an opportunity to “demonstrate leadership” in putting it into action.

“Time is ticking, and Indonesia’s chairmanship will be over in six months, but the Myanmar crisis will not be solved by then. If Indonesia can lead Asean to issue the implementation plan that consists of practical, concrete and measurable steps for 5PC, it can show its strong leadership in the region,” she said.

Ms Joanne Lin from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute said that there is a sense of disappointment within the bloc over the lack of progress on Myanmar. She highlighted how the need for an implementation plan of the 5PC was clearly stated by leaders last November after a review, but no timeline or specific steps forward has since been established.

“I think the region needs to see that Asean is doing something beyond just delivering humanitarian assistance, although it is understood that any durable solution will require endorsement from within (Myanmar),” she said.

“A simple report from the chair, showing engagements with the stakeholders of Myanmar or the international community in regard to this issue, would have been the very least that Indonesia can do to show the region of its efforts.”