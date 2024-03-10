Floods, landslides kill at least 19 in Indonesia’s West Sumatra

JAKARTA – Indonesia said at least 19 people were killed and 80,000 more were displaced by floods and landslides that hit several regions in West Sumatra province after days of torrential rains.

The floods left seven people missing and damaged more than 650 houses, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, known as BNPB, said in a statement on March 10.

In Padang Pariaman regency, a road was still blocked by a landslide as at March 9 afternoon.

As many as 26 bridges, 25 schools and 113ha of farming land were damaged because of the floods.

The agency warned the local government and citizens to be on the alert for floods as rain is still expected in the provincial capital of Padang on March 10.

Indonesia’s weather agency had warned that extreme weather such as sudden thunderstorms may occur during March and April in many regions after February’s peak rainy season. BLOOMBERG