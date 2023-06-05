Floods hit Klang due to heavy rain

KLANG – Residents in some parts of Bandar Bukit Raja had a miserable morning when their neighbourhood flooded due to heavy rain.

“Phase 1 of Bandar Bukit Raja, especially the Jalan Makyong area, was badly hit after it rained continuously for over two hours early this morning,” said Bandar Bukit Raja residents’ association president Mohd Zulkifli Othman.

He said the downpour had caused the water catchment ponds in Bandar Bukit Raja to overflow, making it difficult for nearby Sungai Puloh to accommodate the huge volume of water.

To make matters worse, he said high tide also caused the area’s water gate to be shut down.

“As a result, the big overflow of water from Setia Alam towards Sungai Kapar Kecil and Sungai Puloh flooded the area, especially Jalan Makyong which is on lower ground,” he said.

The main road and several homes were flooded, with the water level reaching about 0.3m.

“We hope the Klang Municipal Council will deepen and widen Sungai Puloh right up to the water gate as well as create additional diversions for water flow,” said Mr Mohd Zulkifli.

He said it would also be feasible to build a new floodwater catchment area in nearby Sementa.

“This new catchment pond will be able to function as a flow conduit from Sungai Puloh in the event there is an overflow from Setia Alam and Bukit Raja due to heavy rain,” he added.

In Shah Alam, seven employees of a driving institute in Jalan Kuala Selangor, Ijok, had to be rescued after they were trapped for about 30 minutes due to a flash flood on Sunday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said firemen received an emergency call at 11am seeking assistance to rescue the victims, aged 18 to 55.

Five firemen from the Bestari Jaya fire station were deployed to the scene. The water was estimated to be about 1m deep.

“All the victims were working when the flood hit, trapping them in the office of the driving institute,” he said, adding that the rescue operation was carried out using a fibreglass boat.

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old woman was trapped in her vehicle during a flash flood near Klang Sentral, Jalan Meru, at 5.45am.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Mohamadul Ehsan Mohd Zain said the incident occurred when the woman was passing through a flooded road and her vehicle got stuck.