Floods forecast in 4 Malaysian states from tomorrow

PETALING JAYA • The Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) in Malaysia yesterday predicted floods in four states facing the South China Sea - Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Johor - from tomorrow.

The forecast follows an advisory from the Malaysian Meteorological Department on Tuesday that warned of continuous rain.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced a RM1.4 billion (S$453 million) flood aid package to help victims recover from an earlier deluge.

The package includes compassionate cash aid of RM1,000 for heads of affected households, RM10,000 for the next of kin of those who died in the floods and RM500 in vouchers to buy new electrical goods.

Datuk Seri Ismail said in a statement that all heads of households, including those who were not evacuated to temporary relief centres, will be eligible for the cash aid.

Malaysia is on high alert after heavy rain from Dec 17 to 19 was followed by widespread flooding in seven states and the Kuala Lumpur federal territory, with some 66,000 people forced to abandon their homes. As at yesterday, more than 9,000 people remained in relief centres.

Areas facing the South China Sea are typically hit by monsoon rain and flooding every year from November to January.

The DID said flooding is expected in Kelantan, starting tomorrow at 8pm with Sungai Kelantan, a key river in the state.

The department expected the flooding to deluge several districts.

In Terengganu, the floods are expected to start tomorrow at 8am near Sungai Besut, in the northern district of Besut that faces the sea.

The forecast also mentioned several other big rivers in the state that could be connected with an increased risk of flooding.

For the southern state of Johor, the DID said floods might take place on New Year's Day at 8pm near Sungai Mersing, in the Mersing district and surrounding areas.

The department has advised residents in low-lying areas to take precautions and follow instructions from the authorities.

Meanwhile, outspoken philanthropist Kuan Chee Heng, fondly known as Uncle Kentang (Uncle Potato), has vented his frustration via social media about how some people have taken advantage of the generosity of others in the aftermath of the floods.

"There are those who have made false claims to get food and essentials meant for flood victims. It is impossible to guard against these irresponsible quarters... My sincere apology to generous donors," he said on his Facebook page.

Mr Kuan said he and his team of volunteers had been in various locations since the floods started on Dec 17, trying their best to ensure equal distribution of food and basic necessities to all victims. "But my worst fear still came true. The 'bogus' flood victims are still here to claim food and essentials that are not meant for them," he said.

"I have been receiving calls these few days (about how) some of the recipients are staying in high-rises, and they are not victims."

Mr Kuan was given the Uncle Kentang moniker as he usually donates potatoes instead of rice to the needy. He has won a Star Golden Hearts Award from The Star newspaper and the Yayasan Gamuda foundation for his contributions to charity.

Separately, in the Selangor capital of Shah Alam, the floods have destroyed two million to three millions books stored in a warehouse, said Mr Andrew Yap, co-founder of Malaysian book retailer BookXcess and Big Bad Wolf Books.

The book retailer is known for its range of affordably priced books. Its Big Bad Wolf Book Sale series, which started in Malaysia, has now been launched in 10 countries.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK