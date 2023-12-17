Floods displace over 6,500 people in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR – Floods displaced more than 6,500 people in four states in Malaysia following heavy rain on Dec 17.

The east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu are the worst hit, with more than 6,370 people seeking refuge in 39 flood relief centres, according to the social welfare department.

The west coast states of Perak and Selangor recorded 85 and 50 flood victims respectively.

The meteorological department has issued warnings of heavy rain due to the north-east monsoon, which typically lasts from October to March, with strong winds and rough seas expected in the northern states and the country’s east coast. XINHUA